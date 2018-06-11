Man Killed by Power Line

LIBERTY - A man installing water wells in Liberty is electrocuted by a power line. Steve Hansen, the city's public works director, said the incident happened at about 8:30 this morning. Fire officials say the man was in a bucket lift when he apparently touched high voltage electrical lines in the community just north of Kansas City. The victim died at the scene and his name has not been released. Vince Groff owns Midland Electrical Corporation in Raytown. He says the employee was a friend of his who had worked for the company for a decade.