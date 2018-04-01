Man Killed in Cape Girardeau Shooting

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Authorities in Cape Girardeau are investigating the shooting death of a 34-year-old man.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Joshua Edward Dibert of Cape Girardeau was shot shortly after 2 a.m. Friday. No suspect is in custody.

Police say Dibert appeared to have several gunshot wounds to the chest.