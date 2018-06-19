Man Killed in Fall From St. Louis Building

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a man apparently fell to his death from a high-rise building.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the man was found dead Saturday morning after falling from the 23rd floor of building near Forest Park. Police say a jogger found the man lying in front of the building.

Police believe the man fell from the 23rd floor of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity.

Police say there were no signs of foul play.