Man killed in front of Kansas City house, police say

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found shot to death in front of a Kansas City home.

Police said in a news release that officers discovered the man early Monday while investigating the sound of gunfire. Medical crews from the Kansas City Fire Department responded and declared the man dead at the scene. No other information was immediately released, including the man's name.

Anyone with information is urged to call a tips hotline.