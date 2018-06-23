Man Killed in Interstate 70 Accident

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Brady Austin, 36, of Lake St. Louis was pronounced dead by Callaway County Coroner Dori Burke at the scene of an accident along Interstate 70 at 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Ryan Brewer, 33, from Eagle River, Wisc., struck Austin's car as he was pulling back into traffic from the right-hand shoulder, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Brewer's truck caused Austin to swerve off to the right of I-70, ejecting Austin from his vehicle. Brewer was found in moderate condition.

Both vehicles were headed eastbound and found at the 164-mile marker.