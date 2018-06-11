Man killed in shootout with officers in southwest Missouri

By: The Associated Press

HOLLISTER (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a man was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in southwest Missouri.

Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace said the shooting occurred after patrol troopers and Taney County sheriff's deputies went to a home near Hollister.

The officers discovered a vehicle that might have been involved in a pursuit with Branson police on Thursday.

Pace said a man at the home shot at officers, who returned the gunfire. The man, 46-year-old Thomas Mone III, of Galena, died at the scene.

Pace said a woman and a Taney County deputy were shot and taken to hospitals. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.