Man killed in St. Louis double shooting identified

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man who was killed in a double shooting over missing money in St. Louis has been identified.

According to authorities, 27-year-old Joshua Buie was shot around 7:30 p.m. Sunday during a dispute about money from drug activity. Buie was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say he had gunshot wounds to his back, side, chest, buttocks and foot.

Authorities say a 40-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and was treated and released from the hospital.

Police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shootings. The investigation is ongoing.