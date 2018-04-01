Man killed outside downtown St. Louis store

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a downtown convenience store.

The shooting happened Sunday night at a 7-Eleven store on the 200 block of North 17th Street in downtown St. Louis. KTVI-TV reported that the victim's name has not been released and the gunman is still on the loose.

Witnesses said the 27-year-old victim was talking to the suspect, who pulled a gun and shot the man. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was the 124th killing in St. Louis this year - four more than all of 2013.