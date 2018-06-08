Man killed when hit by train in northeast Missouri
LOUISIANA (AP) - A 72-year-old died when he was struck by a train in northeast Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Emilio Cortez of Louisiana, Missouri, died Saturday when he was hit by a Kansas City Southern train in Louisiana.
The patrol says Cortez was lying on the railroad track when he was hit early Saturday.
