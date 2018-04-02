Man Killed When Tractor Overturned

By: The Associated Press

ROCKY MOUNT (AP) - A Morgan County man died when the farm tractor he was driving slid backward down a hill and overturned.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 87-year-old Ernest Gibbs, of Rocky Mount, was thrown from the tractor Thursday and died at the scene.

The tractor continued rolling backward and struck two nearby houses before it stopped.