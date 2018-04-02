Man Killed while Walking along Pike County Road

BOWLING GREEN (AP) - A truck driver from Ohio is being questioned in the death of a northeast Missouri man who was struck while walking along a highway.



The victim is 49-year-old Kevin Shipley of Shelbina. His body was found Tuesday morning on the shoulder of U.S. 61 in Pike County. Authorities determined he had been struck by a truck nearly

five hours before the body was found.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police talked to people and went to truck stops, eventually tracking down a truck driver from Defiance, Ohio. The Ohio State Police questioned the man and collected evidence, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was arrested.

Photo Courtesy of Karen Murane from Flickr