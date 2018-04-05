Man launches billboard sit to protest St. Louis killings

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A billboard company owner is making good on his pledge to perch atop one of them in St. Louis until the city goes seven days in a row without a homicide.

On his 50th birthday, Daniel "Boone" Fuller launched his sit-in Thursday on a portable billboard. He was still at it midday Friday, having weathered bouts of rainfall.

He plans to sleep in a camping hammock and use a donated portable toilet.

The latest crime statistics released this week by St. Louis' police department show there were 22 homicides in the city last month, and more than 90 this year. The last time St. Louis went at least a full week without a homicide was a nine-day stretch from late February through early March.