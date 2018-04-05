Man launches billboard sit to protest St. Louis killings

2 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Friday, July 10 2015 Jul 10, 2015 Friday, July 10, 2015 5:39:00 PM CDT July 10, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A billboard company owner is making good on his pledge to perch atop one of them in St. Louis until the city goes seven days in a row without a homicide.

On his 50th birthday, Daniel "Boone" Fuller launched his sit-in Thursday on a portable billboard. He was still at it midday Friday, having weathered bouts of rainfall.

He plans to sleep in a camping hammock and use a donated portable toilet.

The latest crime statistics released this week by St. Louis' police department show there were 22 homicides in the city last month, and more than 90 this year. The last time St. Louis went at least a full week without a homicide was a nine-day stretch from late February through early March.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri House advances tax plan
Missouri House advances tax plan
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A proposal to cut the income tax rate for businesses and most Missourians to 5... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 8:22:25 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Columbia commemorates 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination
Columbia commemorates 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination
COLUMBIA - It was 50 years ago Wednesday the beloved American civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., was murdered... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:40:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Business owners say Walnut Street alley smells like "hot rotting garbage"
Business owners say Walnut Street alley smells like "hot rotting garbage"
COLUMBIA - The dumpsters in the Walnut Street alley smell like “hot rotting garbage, depending on the time of day,”... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:33:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Recent temperatures may be indirectly extending the flu season
Recent temperatures may be indirectly extending the flu season
COLUMBIA - The calendar may say it's April, but the recent Missouri weather is not what we are used to... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:28:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Missouri constitutional amendment would change term limits
Missouri constitutional amendment would change term limits
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:09:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Trapp says his opponent made campaigning "not easy"
Trapp says his opponent made campaigning "not easy"
COLUMBIA - Newly re-elected City Council Member Michael Trapp said he is working to recharge his batteries after a "taxing"... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Boone County shooting
UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Boone County shooting
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in Tuesday's deadly shooting on Pinehurst Lane. The Boone County... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:05:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Chinese trade turmoil adds to uncertainty for Missouri farmers
Chinese trade turmoil adds to uncertainty for Missouri farmers
COLUMBIA - As Missouri farmers prepare for the spring planting season, trade relations between the U.S. and China are sowing... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 5:57:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

AG Hawley to review St. Louis public housing
AG Hawley to review St. Louis public housing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has launched an investigation into allegations of mice and... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 5:19:39 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in Continuous News

Fast-growing college major added by MU School of Engineering
Fast-growing college major added by MU School of Engineering
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will add biomedical engineering as a degree program. Biomedical engineers... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 4:33:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers roll the dice on bill to legalize sports betting
Missouri lawmakers roll the dice on bill to legalize sports betting
JEFFERSON CITY – Three sports betting bills were heard in the Missouri House budget committee Wednesday. Missouri is one of... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 4:12:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Rep. Vicky Hartzler continues school tour for Drug-Free Missouri campaign
Rep. Vicky Hartzler continues school tour for Drug-Free Missouri campaign
BOONVILLE - Rep. Vicky Hartzler, (R)-Missouri, stopped at Boonville High School Wednesday afternoon to discuss the effects of alcohol and... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Senator Roy Blunt discusses broadband and DACA with state lawmakers
Senator Roy Blunt discusses broadband and DACA with state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt addressed federal issues with the Missouri General Assembly in the state capitol Wednesday... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Connecticut man hopes new bill brings attention to bone marrow donations
Connecticut man hopes new bill brings attention to bone marrow donations
JEFFERSON CITY - Thousands of people with blood-related cancers, including leukemia and lymphoma, require bone marrow donations to survive. For... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 2:38:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Family seeks help to treat man's severe and rare skin condition
Family seeks help to treat man's severe and rare skin condition
CALIFORNIA – A California, Missouri, family is asking the community for help to pay for treatment for a man who... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 12:48:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Greitens' lawyers want House report delayed
Greitens' lawyers want House report delayed
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys want state lawmakers to delay releasing the results of... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 11:41:00 AM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Jury: Missouri ranch for boys not liable in couple's deaths
Jury: Missouri ranch for boys not liable in couple's deaths
MOUNT VERNON (AP) — A southwest Missouri ranch for troubled boys will not be held liable for the murders... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 11:06:33 AM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Missouri House votes to ban most abortions after 20 weeks
Missouri House votes to ban most abortions after 20 weeks
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House on Tuesday passed a bill that would ban most abortions after a... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 9:32:20 AM CDT April 04, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
1am 34°
2am 33°
3am 33°
4am 32°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

11:37p
Late Night with Seth Meyers
12:37a
Last Call with Carson Daly
1:07a
Inside Edition
12:00a
King of the Hill
12:30a
Cops
1:00a
Top 30

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Superstore
7:31p
A.P. Bio
8:00p
Will & Grace
8:30p
Champions
9:00p
Chicago Fire
7:00p
Supernatural
8:00p
Arrow
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld