Man Launches Car into Lebanon Shop

LEBANON, Mo. - An ex-convict is charged with ramming his car into a Lebanon pawn shop and fleeing.

Laclede County prosecutors filed five felony charges Saturday against 29-year-old James Roy Jacoby of Lebanon. It's not immediately known if he has an attorney.

Authorities allege that it all started Friday when Jacoby sought to retrieve a shotgun he had pawned. But the pawn shop staff wouldn't let him have it because a background check showed he had four felony convictions.

The probable cause statement says Jacoby became enraged, cursing and knocking over a display case. Jacoby is accused of twice ramming his vehicle into the store, injuring the shop owner's son and a patron. Police eventually tracked Jacoby down by following his footsteps in the snow.