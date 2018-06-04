Man leads Callaway deputies on high-speed, wrong-way chase

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested a Holts Summit man who led them on a high-speed, wrong-way chase early Sunday morning on U.S. 54.

Deputies say the chase began after they, along with the Holts Summit Police Department, attempted to perform a traffic stop on Brian A. Jarvis on Karen Drive near Northrup Avenue in Holts Summit. Jarvis then took off, eventually making a U-turn onto U.S. 54 and driving the wrong way.

According to deputies, Jarvis drove the wrong way on the highway for more than four miles at speeds in excess of 100 mph before exiting U.S. 54 at Route AE / Route TT in New Bloomfield. The chase continued down Old Highway 54, and Jarvis eventually led deputies on a chase through roads in rural Callaway County.

Deputies took Jarvis into custody on County Road 388 and allege that he was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Jarvis was taken to the Callaway County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond and remains in custody.

According to the sheriff's office, this is the third time deputies have pursued Jarvis. It says Jarvis has been involved in vehicle pursuits in other Missouri counties and has numerous convictions for resisting arrest.

Jarvis is currently on probation for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and felony Resisting Arrest.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated with clarifications.)