Man linked to Westport killing through DNA testing of cup

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A convicted felon has been linked to an October killing in Kansas City's Westport bar and entertainment district through DNA collected from a cup and straw collected from the scene.

The Kansas City Star reports that Tyre Jackson, of Kansas City, is charged with second-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action in the death of 25-year-old Derrick Jones. No attorney is listed for them in online court records.

Court records say Jones died at a hospital after he was shot during a robbery and carjacking. DNA testing was conducted on a white Styrofoam cup and straw recovered from the scene because Jackson was seen with such a cup on surveillance video. Prosecutors allege that shell casings recovered at the scene matched a gun and casings later found in Jackson's vehicle.