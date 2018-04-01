Man on the run after armed robbery at Red Roof Inn in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia police investigated an armed robbery at a hotel Tuesday night.

Bryana Larimer, a public information officer with the Columbia Police Department, said officers responded to the Red Roof Inn at 8:41 Tuesday night in reference to a robbery with a gun. The hotel is on East Texas Avenue, near Providence Road and I-70.

Larimer said a man entered the hotel lobby with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

A K-9 officer responded to track the suspect, but police could not locate the man.

CPD said there were no injuries or property damage as a result of the robbery.