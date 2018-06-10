Man on the run after Camden County drug raid

CAMDEN COUNTY - A man with an outstanding warrant is on the run following a drug investigation in the town of Branch.

Authorities with the Camden County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol served a drug warrant Thursday night at a home near So. Highway 73.

Deputies said Richard Stringham drove off in a car, ran off the road and continued to flee on foot. Stringham has a parole-violation warrant out for his arrest.

Stringham is described by authorities as a 31-year-old white man with brown hair and brown eyes, who is approximately 5' 11", 145 pounds. The Camden County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone who sees him to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Two other suspects were taken into custody from the house, a 30-year-old white woman and a 62-year-old white man.

Authorities found drugs at the house, which they believe to be methamphetamine. Other drug paraphernalia was found on the property as well.