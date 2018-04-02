Man on Trial for River Deaths of Girlfriend, Son

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis trial is under way for a man charged with murdering his girlfriend and their son by pushing the woman into the Mississippi River while she held the boy. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that testimony in Gebar Byrd's trial began Tuesday with the sister of the late Yasmin Rodriguez on the stand. Guadalupe Rodriguez says her sister loved being by the Mississippi's shore but didn't know how to swim. Fishermen found Yasmin Rodriguez's body in the river near downtown St. Louis in April 2010, more than a week after she and her 23-month-old son were reported missing. The boy's body has not been found. Byrd is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic assault.