Man Pleaded Guilty to Selling Counterfeit DVDs

SPRINGFIELD - A 42-year-old Springfield man is facing up to 40 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to participating in a scheme to sell thousands of counterfeit DVDs over the Internet.

Matthew Cerullo pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Springfield to mail fraud, trafficking in counterfeit labels, trafficking in counterfeit goods and making false statements to federal agents.

Prosecutors say the federal probe began after a shipment of counterfeit DVDs from Hong Kong addressed to a UPS store in Missouri was seized at JFK Airport in New York.

Cerullo told investigators he had not received a seizure notice from Customs and Border Protection, and that he does not buy DVDs. Agents who later served a search warrant found four prior seizure notices in his desk and more than 22,000 DVDs.