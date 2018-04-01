Man Pleads Guilty After Pet Ferret Bites Off Son's Fingers

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) -- A Grain Valley man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after a pet ferret gnawed off several of his infant son's fingers in 2011.

Ryan Waldo pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree child endangerment in a plea deal. A trial for Carrie Waldo, the child's mother, is scheduled for June.