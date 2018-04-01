Man Pleads Guilty in 1982 Missouri Killing

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A man already serving life in prison in Colorado has admitted that he stabbed a woman to death near a southwest Missouri motel about 28 years ago.

Richard Leroy Walker was a suspect since the July 29, 1982, death of Angela Baskin outside a motel in Springfield but police never had enough evidence to charge him.

In December 2010, Springfield police detectives interviewed Walker at a prison in Canon City, Colorado, where he is serving a life sentence for an unrelated sex crime. During that visit, Walker admitted that he killed Baskin.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty in Greene County. The Springfield News-Leader reports that under a plea agreement, Walker cannot be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison when he is sentenced August 19.