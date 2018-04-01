Man pleads guilty in crash that killed part-time officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty in an Overland Park traffic crash in suburban Kansas City that killed a part-time police officer.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/22WF4JJ ) reports that Dana Patton pleaded guilty Monday to reckless second-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old David M. Stubbs. Patton also pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated battery for injuries suffered by others involved in the crash last October, and aggravated burglary.

Police say Stubbs was killed at an intersection when a car driven by Patton ran a red light. Authorities say Patton ran away from the scene of the crash, but was arrested after breaking into a nearby apartment.

Patton's sentencing is scheduled for May 26.