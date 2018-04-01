Man Pleads Guilty in Crash that Killed Teacher

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault in a drunken-driving crash that killed a teacher and injured her son.

Fifty-three-year-old Patrick McCormick of Chesterfield entered the plea Friday in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that McCormick was driving in an Aug. 26 accident involving 50-year-old Janet Esrock of Chesterfield. The math teacher in Creve Coeur died Sept. 11. Her 16-year-old son was injured but survived.

Police say McCormick's blood-alcohol content was 0.14 about two hours after crash. The legal limit is 0.08.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 17.