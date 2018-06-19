Man Pleads Guilty in Northwest Missouri State Murder Case

By: The Associated Press

MARYVILLE - A northwest Missouri man charged with murder in the death of a college student outside a bar in Maryville has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Kevin Mooney pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for his part in the September 2012 death of Tomarken Smith. He was originally charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Smith died as a result of head injuries following an assault by Mooney and Tony Overlin,24, of Bethany, shortly after 1 a.m., after he left Molly's Dance Club & Bar near Fourth and Market streets.

