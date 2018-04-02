Man Pleads Guilty in Pulaski County Slaying

Twenty-one-year-old Robert L. Pattison negotiated a settlement with prosecutors last week and is expected to receive a sentence of 28 years in prison. The other man charged in the shooting was 28-year-old Bradford Dowdy Junior of Devil's Elbow. He still faces a charge of first-degree murder. His case is set for review on September 20. Both men have been held in jail since shortly after Crosby was killed in September 2004. Court documents say Dowdy admitted he was present when he said Pattison killed Crosby, who was attempting to collect back rent from the two men. Crosby's body was later found in a remote location near a dead-end road in Pulaski County.