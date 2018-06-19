Man Pleads Guilty in Shooting of St. Louis Officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 21-year-old St. Louis man could get life in prison after admitting he shot a police officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/GUlwQc ) reports that Kim Dwayne Cobb Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts each of assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action in the 2010 shooting.

Sentencing is May 4, and prosecutors are seeking life in prison.

Officer Lucas Roethlisberger and his partner stopped a car that was traveling without headlights. Cobb was a passenger and officers learned he was a gang member possibly wanted for other crimes.

Cobb pulled out a gun while Roethlisberger tried to pat him down. Bullets struck the officer's police vest, right arm and neck.

The neck wound severed his carotid artery, causing a stroke that took months to overcome.