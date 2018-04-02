Man pleads guilty to 2012 murder in Springfield

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man already in jail in a separate case has pleaded guilty to a 2012 murder during a private party in Springfield.

Carlos Tureaud pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Marcus Wells. Tureaud was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Tureaud shot Wells several times during an argument at an apartment in central Springfield in September 2012.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Tureaud was arrested on a parole violation in 2013 but he was not charged in Wells' death because witnesses were not helpful. A witness finally provided information last April, leading to the charges.

Tureaud was serving a 15-year sentence Thursday for felony drug distribution and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.