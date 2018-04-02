Man pleads guilty to armed Craigslist robberies, shooting 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to participating in a series of Craigslist robberies that ended with two people shot and wounded.

The U.S. attorney's office says 23-year-old Troy Wright, of Grandview, admitted through Tuesday's plea to participating in six armed robberies.

The two people who were shot had agreed to look at a car that was listed for sale on Craigslist. One of the victims made a purchase offer after taking a test drive. Soon afterward, Wright and another conspirator appeared, pointed firearms at the victims and demanded money. The victims tried to return to their car, but were shot and robbed.

Prosecutors said some of the offer thefts involved advertisements for Xbox gaming systems.

A 25-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty earlier in the case.