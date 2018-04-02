Man pleads guilty to deadly hit-and-run crash in Missouri

MARSHFIELD (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to a deadly hit-and-run crash outside a southwest Missouri bar.

Twenty-five-year-old Timothy Frye, of Fulton, agreed this week to a plea deal in which he admitted to charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene. The Springfield News-Leader reports that he previously faced a second-degree murder charge.

Authorities say Frye hit Corey Arthur in December 2014 outside of a bar near the Dallas County town of Fair Grove. Arthur died two weeks later.

Charging documents say Frye also tried to hit another man with his SUV that night before driving away from the scene.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 24. He faces up to 15 years in prison for manslaughter and up to seven years for leaving the scene of a crime.