Man pleads guilty to forcible sodomy against his daughter

MILLER COUNTY - A man pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of forcible sodomy of a child for an incident that occurred in 2009 involving his 5-month-old daughter.

Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Howard said he charged 25-year-old Aaron Fisher for forcible sodomy after an investigation revealed Fisher had physically and sexually abused his daughter.

Howard said the child was brought to the Lake Regional Health Systems emergency room where the medical staff found she had signs of abuse. She was then transferred to University Hospital due to internal injuries that came from the sexual assault and an apparent skull fracture and broken bones.

According to Howard, the parental rights of the girl's parents have been permanently terminated.

Howard said the charges against Fisher carry a mandatory life sentence, without the eligibility of parole or probation until after 30 years have been served. He also said since Fisher was charged with two counts, the court will decided whether the life sentences will be served consecutively to one another.