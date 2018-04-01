Man Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking of Child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man admits he filmed a 16-year-old girl having sex with another man and then tried to blackmail the man.

Thirty-six-year-old Corey Monroe McKinney pleaded guilty Wednesday to production of child pornography and sex trafficking of a child.

The Kansas City Star reports McKinney said he devised the scheme to get money to fix his car's brakes.

Federal prosecutors alleged McKinney hid in a closet and taped the sexual encounter. The next day, McKinney told the 31-year-old man the girl was underage and demanded $500 in exchange for the video.

The man paid $100 but when McKinney demanded $500 more, the man called police. McKinney was arrested after police set up a meeting to supposedly pay the money.