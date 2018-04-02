Man Pleads Guilty to Two Murders

CARTHAGE (AP) - A Carthage man was sentenced to two life sentences without parole after pleading guilty to killing a couple who had once let the man and his mother live in their home. Micah Holman avoided a possible death sentence yesterday by pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the June, 2005, stabbing deaths of Peggy and Marvin Steverson, also of Carthage. The couple was killed in their home, which was set on fire in an apparent attempt to cover up the crime, police said. The Jasper County prosecutor's office had filed to seek the death penalty in the case. Prosecutor Dean Dankelson said the Steversons' family members approved of the plea deal.