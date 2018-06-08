Man Pleads Not Guilty in 2011 Spurling Murder

FAYETTE - Zachary Jefferson, 34, pleaded not guilty to murder and armed criminal action in Howard County court Wednesday. He also requested having his case moved to Randolph County.

Prosecutors charged Jefferson in March with the 2011 murder of Jon Spurling. Deputies found Spurling dead in his home after Spurling did not show up to work. Investigators found him with two gunshot wounds. Deputies said Jefferson shot Spurling once in the head and once in the torso.

Jefferson's next court appearance is scheduled for September 3.