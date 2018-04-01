Man Pleads Not Guilty in Brother's Shooting Death

By: The Associated Press

MARBLE HILL (AP) - A southeast Missouri man pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother.

Lonnie Liley entered his plea and waived arraignment Wednesday in the January death of 50-year-old Jessie Liley.

The Southeast Missourian reports police say in a probable cause statement that Lonnie Liley said he shot his brother in self-defense at their home in Marble Hill.

Police documents indicate the men's mother confirmed that Jessie Liley attacked his brother.

Lonnie Liley also is charged with armed criminal action. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.