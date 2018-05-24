Man pleads not guilty in connection with state trooper's death

AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Mexico man pled not guilty to his involvement in the August death of state trooper James Bava.

Court documents said Serghei Comerzan appeared in Audrain County Court Thursday morning. He asked for a bond reduction, but instead had his bond raised from $100,000 to $250,000.

Comerzan is charged with second-degree murder, resisting a lawful stop, resisting a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol in discharge of his official duties, careless and imprudent driving, exceeding the speed limit and failure to register a motor vehicle with the Department of Revenue.

The probable cause statement said back in August, Bava reported Comerzan traveling at high speeds on a motorcycle and radioed he was going to try to catch up to him. After unanswered calls and reports of a wrecked patrol car, eyewitness accounts detailed the fatal wreck to troopers.

The statement said a few witnesses were able to describe the motorcycle, which helped investigators match the motorcycle to Comerzan.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Comerzan on January 15, 2016.