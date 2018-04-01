Man Pleads not Guilty in Shooting Deaths

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and another woman in suburban St. Louis says he didn't do it.

KSDK-TV reports that 29-year-old Darnell Vaughn of St. Louis has pleaded not guilty in St. Louis County to charges linked to last summer's shooting deaths of Tasheera Jackson and Claudia Williams. Authorites say 30-year-old Williams was Vaughn's former girlfriend.

Investigators say 29-year-old Johnson and Williams were found dead on Aug. 30 in Williams' Ferguson home. Vaughn was later arrested in Minnesota, near Minneapolis.

Vaughn has been ordered jailed, pending his next court appearance later this month.