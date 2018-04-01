Man pleads not guilty in shooting of Springfield officer

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he shot a police officer in the head last month in Springfield.

KOLR-TV reports 32-year-old Joshua Hagood entered the plea Thursday in Greene County to charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon in Aaron Pearson's shooting.

Hagood on Tuesday waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and his next court appearance has been scheduled for May 6.

Police have said Pearson was investigating suspicious activity when he was shot and wounded.

KOLR reports that Pearson, originally from the Kansas City, Missouri, suburb of Blue Springs, is recovering at a rehabilitation site in Atlanta.

The city of Springfield is paying Pearson's salary and medical bills.

Hagood is jailed without bond.