Man Pleads Not Guilty of Friend's Death

Man pleads not guilty in death of man inside office building CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) -- A 61-year-old St. Louis County man pleads not guilty to second-degree murder charges in the death of a friend. Lowery Terry entered the plea today in the July killing of 49-year-old Timothy Welch. A trial date has not been set. Terry had been living with Welch at an apartment in Hazelwood. The two men went together to a horse track in Illinois the night before Welch was found dead inside a law office at the Hancock Building in Clayton. Authorities say Terry was tracked down in Kentucky after a passer-by found Welch's wallet in a motel parking lot. (KSDK-TV, Dave Keiser)