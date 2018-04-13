Man pleads not guilty to killing Kansas City lawyer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An 80-year-old man pleaded not guilty to killing a Kansas City lawyer who had won a nearly $6 million lawsuit against him.



David Jungerman, of Raytown, entered the plea Thursday in the October death of Tom Pickert, who was shot in the head as he talked on his phone in his front yard.

Jungerman was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.



The Kansas City Star reports Jungerman's attorney, Dan Ross, said after the hearing that his client will never change his not guilty plea in the case.



Pickert, a personal injury lawyer, won a $5.75 million judgment against Jungerman in a civil lawsuit filed in 2012. Jungerman was served with property liens to pay the judgment the day before Pickert was killed.



