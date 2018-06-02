Man Pulled From Ice After Trying to Get His Dog

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) - A St. Louis County man is recovering after falling through the ice at Creve Coeur Lake while trying to retrieve his dog.

Firefighters arrived in time on Sunday to rescue the man in his late 60s from the Chesterfield area. His name was not released.

The man was originally suffering from hypothermia but Maryland Heights Fire Capt. Robert Daus Jr. told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch his prognosis is good. The dog was able to crawl out of danger and get back to shore.

Rescuers responding to a 911 call used a rope to reach the man and pull him from the icy water. The rescue was complicated by the fact that the man is hearing-impaired and could not hear the rescuers calling to him.