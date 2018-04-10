Man questioned in road rage killing faces weapons charge

HARRISONVILLE (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a weapons charge against a Kansas City man who was questioned in a suspected road rage killing.

Thirty-year-old Tajudeen Belo Osagie was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the death of 37-year-old Benjamin Friend, of Belton. No attorney is listed for Osagie in online court records.

The probable cause statement says Friend was shot last week while behind the wheel of a work van. Osagie told police that Friend had chased his car and run him off the road. Osagie says he fired after observing Friend pointing a pistol at him. Authorities found a loaded gun in Friend's van.

Osagie was arrested Monday in Kansas City on outstanding warrants. He was barred from having a gun because of past assault convictions.