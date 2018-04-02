Man Recalls Role In Space Race

Dale Iffrig was one of a dozen quality control inspectors at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis that handled electronics for the Gemini series of space craft. Gemini came between the Mercury and Apollo missions that included 10 manned flights in the 1960s. He said workers were made to feel they were part of something really big. He says everyone knew how important the space race was to their country, and were proud of being part of it all.