Man Receives Four Life Terms

Lawrence County prosecutors say 47-year-old Tony Malone will spend at least 27 years behind bars. Malone entered Alford pleas yesterday to four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy. By making an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges enough evidence exists to obtain a conviction. Court documents say Malone showed the boy child pornography and took photos as he sodomized his victim on the weekend of July Ninth. The boy was the son of a friend of Malone and was staying at Malone's home. Deputies found 292 pictures of child porn on a computer at Malone's house and 26 digital photos taken of the victim and Malone in sex acts.