Man Recognized for Helping Rescue Missouri Girl from River

PONCA, Ark. (AP) - Newton County officials are crediting a London, Arkansas, man with saving a Missouri girl from drowning the day before her 11th birthday.

Deputy Glenn Wheeler told the Harrison Daily Times that Michael Hogrefe jumped into the Buffalo National River near Ponca to help an Independence, Missouri, girl and her father as they struggled near a low-water bridge.

Wheeler said 10-year-old Daniella Renteria was dragged beneath the surface of the water and had turned blue and had no pulse when Hogrefe pulled her from the water Tuesday evening. CPR revived her. The girl's mother was able to hold out a branch to aid 37-year-old Jose Renteria.

A hospital said the girl and her father were treated and released.