Man Recommended Death Sentence for Laclede County Homicide

LEBANON - Jesse Dean Driskill received multiple guilty verdicts and was recommended the death penalty on Friday for the July 2010 killing of Johnnie and Coleen Wilson in their secluded Lebanon home. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on two counts of first-degree murder, one count each of burglary, forcible rape and sodomy, and five counts of armed criminal action.

The Wilsons encountered Driskill as he attempted to burglarize their remote home. Driskill forced the couple back inside their house at gunpoint where he shot and suffocated 82-year-old Johnnie Wilson and forcibly raped and shot to death 76-year-old Coleen Wilson. Evidence suggested that Driskill attempted to burn their bodies in effort to conceal his crime.

The Wilsons had recently sold their home where the murder took place and were returning for the weekend to celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary.

Jurors deliberated for approximately four hours before recommending the death penalty for the two convictions of first-degree murder, according to a press release from the Missouri Attorney General's Office. Formal sentencing on all of the verdicts is scheduled for November 5 at 2:00 p.m.