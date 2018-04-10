Man recovering after unprovoked attack by group of boys

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 44-year-old St. Louis man is recovering after an unprovoked attack by a group of boys.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that the victim was unloading groceries from his car Saturday night when he was suddenly attacked, punched in the back of the head and punched in the eye.

The attack happened in the city's McKinley Heights neighborhood. The victim says the boys were about 10 to 15 years old.

Police say they don't have any suspects. The victim refused medical treatment.