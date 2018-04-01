Man released from Missouri prison urges marijuana reform

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A 62-year-old man recently freed from a Missouri prison where he was serving a life sentence on a marijuana-related charge wants supporters to help change marijuana laws.

Jeff Mizanskey was released recently after spending about two decades in prison. He was sentenced to life in 1994, but Gov. Jay Nixon commuted Mizanskey's sentence to life with the possibility of parole in May.

His release followed years of lobbying by supporters who argued the sentence was too tough.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Mizanskey told a chapter meeting of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws on Monday that Missouri's marijuana laws need changing.

He also said Missourians should urge lawmakers to change the criminal justice system and reduce or eliminate the number of non-violent people in prison.