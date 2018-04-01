Man reported missing last week found dead

By: The Associated Press

NEW MADRID (AP) — A southeast Missouri man reported missing on Friday has been found dead.

New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens told KFVS-TV that 56-year-old Terry Cunningham of Hartzell was found dead Monday in the town of Clarkton. Stevens says Cunningham had apparently crashed his all-terrain vehicle.

Relatives told KFVS that Cunningham loved to ride the ATV, and described him as a kind-hearted person who would help anyone.