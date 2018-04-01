Man rescued after spending entire day in sinkhole

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Springfield firefighters have rescued a man who fell into a sinkhole and yelled for help for more than 24 hours before anyone heard him. Rescuers last night pulled the man from the 25-foot-deep sinkhole after a passerby heard faint cries that "sounded like a human." Firefighters lowered a ladder, a harness and ropes to the bottom of the three-foot diameter hole. He told rescuers he fell sometime Tuesday. A fire official said he was surprised that the man was not seriously hurt, especially with large boulders at the sinkhole's bottom. The man is believed to be in his late 40s, and his name has not been released. He was walking on a greenway trial but stepped off to the spot where his ordeal began.