Man Robs Holts Summit Breaktime

HOLTS SUMMIT - An armed robbery occurred Saturday at approximately 9:40 p.m. at a Breaktime gas station in Holts Summit. Police said a man wearing a bandana over his face entered the store and brandished a knife. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries are reported and there is no vehicle description. If you have any information on the case please contact the Holts Summit Police Department.